Save 20 percent on the AceZone A-Spire from Currys with a discount code

Today seems to be a day of interesting headset deals, as here's the second option we've found today that makes for quite an intriguing choice. AceZone is a company that has been making waves in the space recently with its intriguing high-end A-Spire option, which provides the performance of an eSports grade headset with ANC and wired and wireless connectivity. With the ACEZONE20 code from Currys, you can pick it up for 20 percent off its usual £300 asking price, bringing it down to a more stomachable £240.

From the outside, the A-Spire doesn't exactly look like a headset which costsv as much as it does, with a functional plastic chassis that's black with small silver accents. Its earcups also aren't the deepest, but the A-Spire is nonetheless rather comfortable. Passive noise isolation is decent, while accessing the slew of controls on the underside of the earcups is reasonably simple, and its collapsable frame means it's also able to be taken on the go, especially with its excellent hard case.

However, it's perhaps inside where the A-Spire impresses most with some clever audio engineering which makes it such a potent headset for competitive gaming, especially in FPS titles such as Counter Strike 2 especially. The A-Spire supposedly allows you to hear enemies earlier than you would with other leading headsets, with a wider radius in-game as it were, giving you a competitive advantage, making it an ideal choice for pros or serious gamers who want to take their experience to the next level. It's a fantastic experience using the A-Spire, with marvellous directionality making it easy to find enemies, while the bundled ANC allowed us to focus on the game at hand, too.

Connectivity is offered in both wired and wireless forms over a range of means, the best of which is its USB-C wireless, although you can also use it over a 3.5mm jack, and over Bluetooth. Wireless connnectivity is designed more for use with phones for using the A-Spire as a set of wireless headphones as opposed to being for using the A-Spire as a wireless gaming headset. Its Bluetooth connectivity isn't the most reliable, but connecting it to a phone reveals app control for changing settings. The lack of a dedicated PC/Mac app for the process may seem jarring at first, but it's because AceZone recognises that the target competitive market for the A-Spire simply won't be able to fiddle with settings at tournaments when on PCs, hence the app.

AceZone's A-Spire is one of the most interesting headset releases in a while, and if you want to try out one out for yourself, this discount from Currys is not to be missed.