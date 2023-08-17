Save 20% on LG's brand-new C3 OLED from the firm's UK store

Even a handful of months after release, discounts on LG's latest lineup of OLEDs are pretty hard to come by. However, we spotted an interesting deal today from LG in partnership with the FA, where they're emailing a 20 percent off code that can be used on everything from headphones to TVs, meaning the DF-recommended C3 has been on the receiving end of a hefty discount. The code is sent when you sign up for a newsletter, but with it, you can get the 55-inch LG C3 OLED for £1200, giving you £300 off list price.

A picture of the final total with the discount applied - you can find it in the email when you sign up.

LG's OLEDs have traditionally been some of the best 4K TVs for gaming that we've tested, and the C3 builds on the previous gen's successes with some modest upgrades. After all, why change what's worked so well in the past? The C3 aims to provide some handy quality of life features to optimise your experience even further. With it being a new model, it comes with a new Alpha 9 Gen 6 processor that provides both a snappier user experience and is the root of all of these new internal smarts.

For instance, the C3 is now running webOS 23 which provides a simplified UI, as well as a dedidcated sound sub-menu in the Game Optimiser menu. What's more, it also has Object Enhancer, which enhances foreground characters and props in scenes, and AI Super Upscaling Pro, which upscales sub-4K footage while reducing any noise to make it sharper. The C3 also has a new feature called Quick Media Switching VRR, which prevents the momentary black screen you get when you switch inputs - it's a small feature, but a convenient one, and that seems to be the name of the game for the new C3.

For context, the cheapest 55-inch LG C1 OLED is £999, while the cheapest LG G2 OLED is £1349. The LG C2 OLED doesn't appear to be available online at present.

Besides coming with some new internal features, it's much the same story as last year's model. The C3 utilises the same OLED Evo panel as the C2, continuing its true-to-life colours and unmatched contrast filled with the signature OLED inky blacks for a sublime image. The OLED Evo panel also helps it get brighter some of LG's even older models, such as the fan-favourite C1 and previous options. It's on the front of brightness where OLEDs have traditionally struggled against their LED counterparts, making this a much-welcomed upgrade to offer a sublime image.

This C3 also comes with a full complement of four HDMI 2.1 ports that are capable of 4K/120Hz output. This is especially handy for those of us with current gen games consoles, or even if you've got a living room PC, and you want to play games on the big screen. There is also a full selection of VRR support with HDMI Forum VRR, as well as both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync for PC users to ensure a tear and stutter-free gaming experience.

There's no doubt that the LG C3 OLED is a fantastic telly for the money, especially with the additonal quality of life features afforded by the new model. With a 20 percent discount taking it down to within a good distance of the price we've seen the 55-inch C2 model at, it may well be worth the upgrade for some.