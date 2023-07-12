Upgrade your PS5 with this 1TB Samsung SSD for just £67

Want 1TB of extra game storage for your PS5? Samsung's 980 Pro drive is one of the fastest available and is available in a PS5-compatible Heatsink model for just £67, down from its usual price of £101. That's a tidy discount and an awesome deal for one of our top SSD picks.

So why do we rate this SSD? Well, in terms of raw speeds it's one of the absolute best PS5 SSDs money can buy. With quoted speeds of up to 7000MB/s, it's one of the quickest SSDs out there, alongside the likes of the WD Black SN850X, which we've also seen some handy deals on for Prime Day 2023, too. Real world performance is arguably better represented by IOPS figures, and here, the random performance of the 980 Pro is exemplary with figures of up to 1M. This should make load times for games especially snappy, too.

The fact you're getting a 1TB drive will nearly increase the total capacity of your PS5 drive by ~2.5x, given that the PS5's total usable capacity is 666GB. An extra 1TB of space will allow you to keep many more games installed at once, which is especially vital if you're on a slower internet connection and redownloading games takes a while.

The Samsung 980 Pro is also a good shout for PC owners, where the heatsink still comes in useful - especially in smaller cases - and the 980 Pro is also one of the most rapid options available. I'd recommend installing Samsung's Magician software for PC use, as this can confirm you have the latest firmware installed and boost performance slightly too.

If it's a powerful SSD you're wanting for Prime Day, this Samsung 980 Pro 1TB is a fab choice for the price, providing an all-in-one solution for not much money at all.