JLab's Epic Wireless Keyboard is down to just £60 at Amazon right now

JLab may not be the first manufacturer that comes to mind if you're looking for one of the Mac and iPad keyboards, but the firm best known for their audio solutions absolutely nailed the Epic Wireless Keyboard. This cross-platform Bluetooth, 2.4GHz and USB-C keyboard reached a historic low price on Amazon UK today, dropping £10 to £60.

It's a keyboard that certainly looks the part, borrowing styling cues from two of Logitech's heavy hitters, the MX Keys and the Craft. It's comprised of a blend of plastic and metal, with thoughtful touches such as a large knob in the top right corner, as well as recessed keycaps to guide your fingers when typing. With such a slender frame, it's perhaps unsurprising to learn that the Epic Wireless Keyboard isn't mechanical, but offers a low-profile scissor-switch key preses similar to a laptop keyboard. The keypress is reasonably tactile and responsive, feeling comfortable to type on during those long working days. There is also some decent white backlighting present underneath the keys to help with after-dark working.

Battery life here is decent too, with a total rated lifetime of 4 months of use according to JLab thanks to the board's internal 2000mAh cell. This is pretty good, as is the additional software for remapping the function row of keys. For a more afforable board, I wouldn't expect anything too extravagant, but the Epic Wireless Keyboard offers a functional suite.

If you're looking for a solid all-round wireless keyboard to pair with your Mac or PC for reasonable money that offers a functional set of features and a comfortable typing experience, this Amazon deal on the JLab Epic Wireless Keyboard may just be for you.