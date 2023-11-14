Grab this AMD RX 7800 XT graphics card for £475 thanks to a 20% off code

AMD's last RDNA 3 card, the RX 7800 XT has been one of the better options in this generation of GPUs from both the red and green sides, and it's experienced a solid price cut from Ebuyer's eBay store, courtesy of the fantastic SAVENOW discount code that's doing the rounds at the moment.

In our review, we noted the 7800 XT to be an excellent performer for the price at 1440p, especially in non-RT workloads in the likes of Forza Horizon 5. Here, the RX 7800 XT managed to beat off the RTX 4070, as well as in Control, too. RT performance is an improvement over previous generations, and there are also some especially playable frame rates in the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 and Dying Light 2, even if Nvidia still holds a commanding lead.

The RX 7800 XT is also a handy card for content creation and similarly intensive workloads. There's support for HDMI 2.1 to connect to modern 4K 120Hz or 8K 60Hz TVs as well as DisplayPort 2.1 for even more future-proofed connections. There is also some solid headroom for using this card for content creation workloads with 16GB of VRAM, too, which is handy,

If you're after a great GPU for 1440p gaming that packs quite the punch for less, this eBay deal on the XFX QICK 319 RX 7800 XT for £475 with code SAVENOW is well worth a look.