Grab this solid SK Hynix Gold P31 1TB SSD from Amazon for $80

It's been a little bit of time since I last looked at a solid PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD deal, and I think this marks the first time I've moved across the pond to check out a deal in the good ol' US-of-A. May I present to you the solid SK Hynix P31 1TB SSD for $80 from Amazon, which is currently 52 percent off its list price.

This is an especially speedy NVMe SSD, especially considering it's a PCIe 3.0 SSD, when considering its reads and writes of up to 3500MB/s and 3200MB/s respectively. For reference, those speeds are quicker than some of your more affordable PCIe 4.0 drives such as the Kingston NV2.

As much as going for a PCIe 3.0 drive may seem a little strange considering the widespread availability of PCIe 4.0 drives like many of the best gaming SSDs from all manner of manufacturers, it actually makes sense from a compatibility perspective. You can bung the P31 into older PCs that don't conform to the newer 4.0 standard and provide a major speed boost to systems that may not support PCIe 4.0 with an especially high spec drive for the older standard.

1TB of capacity is more than enough for installing a lot of media, games and photos/videos on, for instance, but as this SK Hynix drive has a DRAM cache, there's no reason why you couldn't use it for installing an OS on to bring some handy speedy benefits on boot for your PC. What's also especially handy here is that, as this is solid state storage, there are no moving parts present in the P31, therefore increasing its reliability. SK Hynix provides not only a five year warranty with this drive, but also with an MTBF of 1.5 million hours, which is up there with server-grade NAS hard drives, meaning this should be an especially reliable SSD.

If it's a handy and powerful PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD you're after, this SK Hynix P31 1TB model for $80 from Amazon looks to be an excellent choice, not least considering those speeds and its vast compatibility in a wide variety of systems.