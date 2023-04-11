Grab this solid Netac NV3000 2TB NVMe SSD for £87 with a voucher from Amazon

SSD prices just keep on coming down, as flash memory manufacturers struggle to clear their inventories, and it looks like we're seeing a spate of truly wild prices on solid drives. A fine example of this is the 2TB Netac NV3000, which is currently down to £87 at Amazon using a voucher that nets you 20 percent off its list price.

£87 on 2TB of PCIe 3.0 NVMe storage is a pretty ridiculous price, even in 2023. Doing the maths, it works out to you paying 4.35p per GB. That's one of the lowest prices I've seen for any form of solid state storage, let alone an NVMe drive like this NV3000. For the price, you're getting a middle-of-the-road performer with quoted read and write speeds of 3300MB/s and 2900MB/s respectively.

The fact you're also getting 2TB of storage is excellent, giving you a lot of space to work with, whether you're using the NV3000 as a boot drive for your Windows / macOS / Linux install, or as a storage drive for a shed-load of games and media. As an NVMe drive, the NV3000 is a lot quicker than the SATA SSDs and mechanical hard drives of years gone by. For reference, the fastest SATA SSDs can hit 500-550MB/s at their quickest, whch is six times slower than the P3, while hard drives are nearly another order of magnitude slower again.

Moreover, as this is a PCIe 3.0 drive, it'll also work with a vast range of motherboards and laptops, given the hardware standard has been around for longer than PCIe 4.0. This helps to make the NV3000 a great choice also for upgrading older systems that need a speed boost. Of course, while the NV3000 may not be up there with some of the best gaming SSDs on the point of performance, it's still more than capable for what you'll likely be using it for.

If you are upgrading from an older mechanical hard drive, it's also handy to know that the NV3000 is going to be an inherently more reliable drive than its HDD counterparts. This is especially given that solid state storage features no moving parts, meaning that there is inherently less to go wrong than with older-style mechanical hard drives. It's also not vulnerable to knocks, shocks and magnets, which is particularly nice if you opt to use this drive in a laptop.

To sum up, £87 is an incredible price for solid state storage of any kind, not least a drive as reliable as the Netac NV3000. If you're someone who is in need of a lot of NVMe storage on the cheap, this is definitely the deal for you.