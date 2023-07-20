Grab this RX 6700 XT and Starfield for just £328 from Amazon

There have been some handy deals on some of AMD's more mid-range GPU options as of late, and this one is arguably the pick of the bunch. Under normal circumstances, getting an RX 6700 XT for £328 wouldn't be the most newsworthy item in the world. However, when you add the pull of Starfield into the mix, it becomes a lot more tempting.

On that note, the 6700 XT is a an excellent performer for the money, with the GPU offering some solid performance in comparison to the RTX 3070. In our review, we noted it provided some fantastic results at 1440p, such as in Borderlands 3, where the card provided a result of 80fps. For reference, the more expensive RTX 3070 posted a result of 79fps, offering AMD a decent advantage in terms of value. As well as stacking up well against Nvidia's mid-ranger, the 6700 XT also proves to be a handy upgrade compared to the previous-generation RX 5700 XT.

The 6700 XT also provides a solid selection of outputs, with HDMI 2.1 and DP 1.4a represented to allow for high refresh rate and high res gaming. What's more, its 12GB of VRAM also provides a bit more headroom than the competition, meaning this will be a handy card for more intense gaming, as well as for more intensive creative workloads, such as video editing. While this specific Asus variant also offers a quite a minimalistic aesthetic. It opts to go for a fully black dual fan shroud, and does away with any RGB lighting, making it a great choice for virtually any PC build.

The fact also remains that you're going to be getting Starfield included in this bundle, as part of AMD's usual promos where if you buy a GPU, you get a free game. Given Starfield hasn't been released yet, and on PC it will cost £60 when it releases, this represents quite the coup. In taking that value off the total bundle, it makes the RX 6700 XT £268 or so.

£328 for this Amazon bundle with the 6700 XT and Starfield is an absolute stonker of a deal, and if you want to grab a capable mid-range GPU for excellent money as well as arguably the hottest title of 2023, this is the deal for you.