Grab this Dell 144Hz gaming monitor for just £129 with code

A great price for the well-reviewed Dell S2721HGFA.

Dell's S2721HGFA 27-inch gaming monitor is a great 1080p 144Hz performer, but using code HUKDS2721HGFA, you can take one home for just £1290, knocking £90 or so off its list price.

A 1080p resolution is a great fit for an entry-level to mid-range gaming PC or laptop, while the slight 1500R curve that the S2721HGFA's screen features also should add a touch more immersion. Moreover, you're getting a VA panel here, as well as a 144Hz refresh rate to offer smoother output. In a general sense, £130 really is pretty cheap for a 1080p monitor with this refresh rate, especially considering the sea of similarly priced panels I see on a weekly basis with 60Hz or 75Hz refresh rates. A 144Hz monitor is going to provide smoother motion than monitors with lower refresh rates, which is especially handy for more high-intensity gaming, such as competitive FPS titles like CS:GO.

This particular Dell panel also comes with a solid 350 nits of brightness, as well as a 3000:1 contrast ratio, aiding performance in darker scenes. Moreover, support for both AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync provides VRR for both Team Green and Team Red GPUs to offer a tear-free experience. The port selection of both HDMI and DP 1.2 may be a little sparse compared to other monitors, but it still provides the chance for you to connect this Dell monitor to a whole host of devices.

It should also be said that the S2721HGFA is pretty sleek looking with a grey plastic chassis, and should fit well as the centrepiece of your setup. Moreover, the stand offers a good level of adjustment with height adjust and tilt, and the OSD this monitor offers should also be pretty convenient to use.

£129 for a monitor as feature packed as this Dell S2721HGFA is a ridiculous deal, and if you're someone in need of a new monitor on the cheap, this is a fantastic option.

