Grab this 64GB Kingston Fury DDR4 RAM kit for just £131, a historic low price

You probably already know if you need 64GB of RAM in your PC or not. Video production, 3D rendering, virtual machines; all of these tasks can soak up pretty much as much RAM as you have available. That's why it's nice to know that picking up 64GB of DDR4 is surprisingly affordable these days, with a Kingston Fury Beast 3200MT/s CL16 set costing just £131 at Amazon UK - a new low price.

This 3200MT/s CL16 spec is the current price/performance sweet spot in our view, as you get a noticeable performance penalty from using base-spec 2133MT/s or 2400MT/s kits that cost as much as 3200MT/s, but you don't see massive gains from going beyond around 3600MT/s. 3200MT/s therefore makes a ton of sense from a value perspective, especially when you're looking for a mighty 64GB kit.

While 64GB works just fine for gaming, it's other tasks like scientific computing, content creation and virtualisation that really benefit from such high capacity sticks. 64GB is an ideal choice for everything from running game servers to transcoding and editing high quality video footage, or if you're running a virtual machine and want to have some RAM left over for other tasks. Fundamentally, only very few people need 64GB of RAM, but for those that do it can be a game-changing upgrade.

It's also worth noting that this Kingston RAM kit is also quite a purposeful-looking kit with a black heat spreader, complete with Kingston branding in silver. There isn't any RGB to speak of here, so if you're more about building a PC that's going to be handy for a cleaner aesthetic or a build that isn't going to look too out of place in a modern office, this Kingston set should fit right in.

If you do need some more RAM to upgrade your system with, or you're building a new one and want to get a solid bang for the buck option that's going to be suitable for some especially intensive workloads, you certainly won't go wrong if you pick up this Kingston Fury Beast 64GB DDR4 kit at its new low price.