Grab the insanely quick WD Black SN850X 2TB SSD for just $100 from Newegg right now

One of the fastest 2TB SSDs for gaming is down to a historic low price in the US, as Newegg is offering the WD Black SN850x for just $100 thanks to a $20 off coupon. Use codeSSCV788 at the checkout for this price.

This works out to quite a mad price of 5 cents per gigabyte, which is a rather low price for NVMe storage of any kind, let alone one of the best gaming SSDs money can buy. It's one of the quickest out there, with respective read and write speeds of 7300MB/s and 6300MB/s. In addition, its random speeds of 1.2M IOPS for reads and 1.1M IOPS for writes are absolutely ridiculous and correspond to a noticeable decrease in game load times versus slower drives.

If it's raw speed you're after, there's not really a better drive than the SN850X. The only way of getting a quicker drive on paper is to go for a PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD, which at the moment are few and far between, as well as being hilariously expensive - and actually slower in real-world usage!

These speeds also help the SN850X to be one of the best PS5 SSDs out there too. It blitzes Sony's stringent requirements for internal SSDs, as well as adding 2TB of extra storage to the 666GB of usable space on the PS5. We'd probably recommend the heatsink version for an extra $10, which uses the code SSDSAVESUM2.

PC users will just have to make sure that you've got a PCIe 4.0 capable motherboard in order for the SN850X to work at its full whack. To save you the hassle of looking, anything from the last three to four years should be alright. Installing the drive is easy too, with plenty of YouTube tutorials to follow along with and only requiring the drive to be inserted and a single screw inserted to secure it.

$100 for SSD storage this quick, and in this capacity, makes for quite an insane deal, and if you've been after the SN850X for a more affordable price, this is definitely a deal to consider.