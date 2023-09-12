Grab the excellent Corsair K65 RGB Mini for just $50 from Amazon USA

If you're a fan of smaller keyboard layouts, and you want a capable mechanical gaming board for an insanely low price, this Amazon deal may just be for you. Currently, you can grab this Corsair K65 RGB Mini for just $50, giving you quite the capable mini gaming keyboard that comes with classy looks, snappy linear switches and the fun of RGB.

The most noteworthy thing about the K65 RGB Mini on first inspection is its smaller 60 percent layout. This 60 percent size gives you just the keys you need for gaming, with everything else accessible via a function layer. This has huge ergonomic benefits - your mouse can be in line with your arm rather than stretched out wide, and also is convenient for those opting for more of a space-saving keyboard so there's more real estate for your fingers. On a personal level, 60 percent is a little too small for me, as it omits some useful functions, but I can see the appeal for those who can get used to it. The K65 RGB Mini also provides some textured PBT keycaps for a higher-end fit and finish, which are comprised of a more durable plastic than the more traditionally-found ABS plastic. This is a nice touch, as is the patterned space bar.

Inside, the K65 RGB Mini features Cherry's MX Speed Silver switches, offering a snappy linear keypress with their light 45g weighting and raised actuation point compared to their more standard brother, the MX Red. It also benefits from Corsair's AXON polling tech, bringing with it an 8000Hz polling rate - in essence, this means it reports inputs faster than the more traditional 1000Hz polling rate present in other keyboards. It's a piece of tech that mere mortals like me may not be able to notice, but for the pros where every millisecond counts, it could just make all the difference.

There is also the fun of addressable per-key RGB lighting that allows the K65 RGB Mini to shine bright. It's also configurable within Corsair's iCUE software, which makes for one of the better pieces of software on offer from a big manufacturer. Here, you'll be able to control the lighting, as well as program macros and remap individual keys, if you so choose to.

In the context of what you're getting here, $50 is quite the insane deal, and if you're wanting a diddy gaming keyboard that packs in a lot of power, this Corsair K65 RGB Mini deal is for you.