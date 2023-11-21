Grab the Astro A50 Wireless Headset and Charging Base Station for over 40% off

The Astro A50 Wireless Gaming Headset is the perfect upgrade for players looking to improve their comms and enjoy immersive audio on either PlayStation or Xbox consoles, plus PC and Mac. This premium option normally costs £320, but for Black Friday the price has been slashed to a much more reasonable £190.

The killer feature on this 2019 edition is the wireless charging base station, which automatically tops up the headset's battery whenever it's not in use to ensure that you're never disappointed by a flat battery - though you get a solid 15 hours of use before that's needed, enough for a solid day of gaming. The A50s also impress in terms of their mic quality, on-board EQ controls and overall comfort.

Note that the headset is available in Xbox/PC and PS5/PS4/PC flavours, so choose the right one for your desired console!

Xbox players get a bonus in the form of Dolby Atmos support, delivering spatial audio to help you hear approaching enemy footsteps in Battlefield or soak in the sounds of revving engines in Forza, though on PlayStation 5 this headset is compatible with the console's 3D Audio feature for much the same effect.

If you're picking up the Astro A50 headset from Amazon you may also be interested to know that your purchase entitles you to an additional saving on PC Game Pass, with 33 percent off a subscription with the purchase of the headset.

For more headset recommendations, check out our guide to the best gaming headsets on the market, and stay tuned for more Black Friday deals as we discover them. We also operate a Twitter account at @dealsfoundry for deal alerts.