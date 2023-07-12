Grab Logitech's fantastic Streamcam for an insane price this Prime Day

For those wanting to grab an excellent webcam to use for streaming, conferencing and more besides, this Prime Day 2023 deal on the Logitech Streamcam is an absolute steal, with it being knocked down to less than half its retail price.

This is an easy recomendation, given I use the Streamcam as my webcam at home, and it's a generally excellent product. It's thoughtfully designed, with a vast range of mounting options depending on if you want things to be portrait or landscape thanks to the clip-in mounting system. In addition, the Streamcam looks great with its grey plastic finish, complete with a textured fabric accent around the lens. Its connectivity is nice and simple using USB-C and works plug and play, although you can grab some additonal software in the form of Logi Capture to get more out of the Streamcam.

With this in mind, Logi Capture offers quite the feature set, unlocking the Streamcam's ability to track faces well, as well as its smooth Auto Framing function, too. You also get the chance to choose whether you wish for audio to be dual mono or stereo, and much more besides. It's also here where the 78 degree FOV that the Streamcam has becomes clear, offering more of a tighter image, but one that gets your head and shoulders in, no problem at all.

Of course, the most important thing with a webcam though is its image quality, and for the price, the Streamcam offer some fantastic picture quality. 1080p output offers good detail, while a 60fps frame rate ensures it's also smoother and crisper than other webcams that choose to stick with a more conventional 30fps frame rate. It also performs well in low light environments, with an f-stop of 2.0 aiding in bringing more light into darker areas. The lack of HDR support is a bit of a shame, but generally speaking, the Streamcam offers smooth output with solid detail. The set of dual mics it provides are prety decent too, with clear pickup and reasonable body. Of course, if excellent audio is your top priority, then it's worth getting a dedicated microphone, be it XLR or USB.

£63 is an insane price for this Logitech Streamcam, giving you great picture quality with some fab software, and so much more, in a thoughtfully-designed package.