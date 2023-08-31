Get Logitech's excellent G29 or G920 wheel and pedals for nearly 50% off

Racing wheels can come in all shapes and sizes, but one of the best affordable choices out there for console and PC gamers is the Logitech G29. It's a popular choice, and for good reason too, offering a comfortable and responsive experience for decent money. Currently, the Playstation-focused G29 - and its Xbox brother, the G920 - are half price at Amazon, clocking in at £179.

The Logitech G920 is the Xbox version and it's nearly identical to the G29 - though it lacks the G29's RPM indicator lights, plus/minus buttons and control knob. Both wheels are available at the same discounted price and both support racing on PC, so it makes sense to choose based on the console you're most likely to use it with - with the G29's extras making it the better choice if you don't have either console.

When I say the G29 is a popular wheel, I count myself in those numbers because I've been using one in the likes of Assetto Corsa, Automobilista and Euro Truck Simulator 2 for the last few years. I dabble in sim racing, but I haven't done it for years. The G29 was my entry point, and it's a great wheel for those sorts of people. It's a well-made option with a solid plastic base and pedals, complete withsteel construction on the shifter paddles and pedals. Combined with this, its hand-stitched leather rim is comfortable to use, and the button placement makes sense, with all the traditional accoutrements combined with other knobs and dials to offer a well-rounded set of buttons.

As you can see, the Xbox-oriented G920 is almost identical in appearance.

There's 900 degrees of rotation on offer, while its gear-based force feedback is decent. It may not be as well executed as a direct drive wheel, but those cost a fair amount more than the G29 does, and for most people, the force feedback afforded here should be fine. It may seem stupid to say, but the fact you get a dedicated clutch pedal is a bonus, as some options such as the Thrustmaster T128 don't have them, which seems a little odd. For more immersion to go with that Clutch pedal for non-sequential gearboxes, you can also grab a dedicated Logitech G Driving Force shifter, which is a must-have accessory in my view - they're also on discount at Amazon, and will run you £40.

In the grand scheme of things, £179 for a full set of wheel and pedals isn't a bad price, especially one as solid as the G29 or G920. If you want a good first step into sim racing at a good price, do take a look at some reviews and consider this deal!