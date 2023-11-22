Pick up a free Razer gaming tablet and controller worth £450 with Razer Blade laptops at Laptops Direct

Razer's Blade laptops are undeniably premium affairs, mirroring the high-end design of Apple's MacBook Pro but with significantly more gaming prowess. That combination doesn't come cheap, but fortunately these machines have become much better value for Black Friday. Laptops Direct has not only dropped prices on 10 models, but is also bundling a Razer Edge gaming tablet and Kishi V2 Pro controller package worth £450 into the bargain.

These items are a sweet value-add, offering a more portable gaming solution that works for a range of Android games as well as emulation. The tablet sports a 6.8-inch 2400x1080 144Hz AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1, giving you plenty of power for more demanding titles.

The Kishi V2 Controller is excellent too, with software to emulate touch controls for games that don't have native controller support, and it can be paired with USB-C smartphones too which could be useful down the road.

Image credit: Razer/Digital Foundry

This bundle is available on quite a few 2023 Blade models, from more mid-range RTX 4060 graphics cards all the way up to RTX 4080 and 4090 powerhouses. We picked out a model with a properly high-end RTX 4080 graphics card with 12GB of VRAM, which looks to be a necessity going forward with the uptick of Unreal Engine 5-powered games such as Immortals of Aveum. This should provide good gaming performance for a very long time, with DLSS upscaling, frame generation and ray reconstruction boosting performance and fidelity alike.

Fully upgradeable RAM and storage are good for extra longevity too - something not always a given for premium components that are often fitted with soldered memory. Two M.2 storage bays means plenty of space for the best PC SSDs.

Keeping pace with the RTX 4080 is the Intel Core i9 13950HX - a 24-core processor with eight P-cores and 16 E-cores. This titanic CPU is an incredible match for tough content creation workloads, like video production, 3D rendering or code compilation, making this a genuine Business Laptop.

All this pushes pixels to the excellent 16:10 1600p 240Hz display which supports G-Sync so you should have a crisp and tear-free experience - but don't expect it to smooth out any shader compilation or traversal stutters.

The Razer Edge deal is eligible for a number of Razer machines, all of which can be found at Laptops Direct.