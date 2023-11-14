Get 64GB of DDR4-3200 Crucial RAM for just £80 from Box's eBay store right now

We're at a point now wherer DDR4 RAM is basically dime a dozen in terms of price, and there's perhaps no finer exhbition of this than with the price that 64GB of capable DDR4-3200 costs these days. With the excellent SAVENOW discount code, you can get 64GB of Crucial DDR4 Pro RAM for £80, with that code knocking 20 percent off its usual £100 list price.

The big thing here is that capacity, which is going to provide you with enough headroom for basically anything you throw at your PC. While it's perhaps overkill for gaming, it's more intensive and involved workloads where you'll feel the most benefit. 64GB is an ideal choice for everything from running game servers to transcoding and editing high quality video footage, or if you're running a virtual machine and want to have some RAM left over for other tasks. Fundamentally, only very few people need 64GB of RAM, but for those that do it can be a game-changing upgrade.

There's also the fact that this is a RAM kit with a 3200MT/s speed, which makes for a sweet spot in terms of price to performance. That's because you get a noticeable performance penalty from using base-spec 2133MT/s or 2400MT/s kits that cost as much as 3200MT/s, but you don't see massive gains from going beyond around 3600MT/s. 3200MT/s therefore makes a ton of sense from a value perspective, especially when you're looking for a mighty 64GB kit like this Crucial Pro one.

If you're after a 64GB RAM kit on the cheap to chuck into a powerful rig, then this Crucial Pro set for £80 from Box's eBay store for £80 with code SAVENOW is certainly not to be missed.