Save 53% on this comfy office chair at Staples in the US for Cyber Monday

Lumbars around the world have sighed in relief this Black Friday and Cyber Monday as there have been some cracking deals on quality computer chairs - with one such being the Union and Scale FlexFit Hyken which has seen a very generous 53 percent reduction, from $300 to $140.

This particular model is a popular recommendation for folks looking for a ergonomic chair well suited for gaming and content creation alike, as it's often much better value than straight-up gaming chairs - and with a more mature design than many of these too.

On the Staples listing it's currently sitting at a 4.5/5 star rating with almost twelve thousand reviews so there's little doubt it's well loved so picking it up for such a low price seems like a no-brainer.

The Hyken features adjustable armrests, lumbar support and a headrest to get the chair dialled in perfectly. For those moments of rest in your chair, you can swivel right back and give your neck and shoulders a break and definitely have a little cheeky nap at work (or lean back in despair after matchmaking with randoms in Counter-Strike 2).

There's also a seven-year warranty to assuage any fears that such an affordable chair will break after barely any use.

The Hyken is rated for 275lbs based on an eight-hour workday (or gaming day) too so it's sturdily built and accommodates a broad range of human diversity. If you're lucky enough to live in a lovely warm climate, the mesh back should keep you well-ventilated and comfortable. The Hyken also comes in three colours: black, red and charcoal.

