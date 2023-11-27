Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Save 53% on this comfy office chair at Staples in the US for Cyber Monday

At $140, the Union and Scale FlexFit Hyken is a great value.

The Union & Scale FlexFit Hyken office chair
Lumbars around the world have sighed in relief this Black Friday and Cyber Monday as there have been some cracking deals on quality computer chairs - with one such being the Union and Scale FlexFit Hyken which has seen a very generous 53 percent reduction, from $300 to $140.

This particular model is a popular recommendation for folks looking for a ergonomic chair well suited for gaming and content creation alike, as it's often much better value than straight-up gaming chairs - and with a more mature design than many of these too.

On the Staples listing it's currently sitting at a 4.5/5 star rating with almost twelve thousand reviews so there's little doubt it's well loved so picking it up for such a low price seems like a no-brainer.

The Hyken features adjustable armrests, lumbar support and a headrest to get the chair dialled in perfectly. For those moments of rest in your chair, you can swivel right back and give your neck and shoulders a break and definitely have a little cheeky nap at work (or lean back in despair after matchmaking with randoms in Counter-Strike 2).

There's also a seven-year warranty to assuage any fears that such an affordable chair will break after barely any use.

The Hyken is rated for 275lbs based on an eight-hour workday (or gaming day) too so it's sturdily built and accommodates a broad range of human diversity. If you're lucky enough to live in a lovely warm climate, the mesh back should keep you well-ventilated and comfortable. The Hyken also comes in three colours: black, red and charcoal.

