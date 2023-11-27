Best Cyber Monday gaming chair deals 2023

Cyber Monday has arrived, meaning if you're after a top gaming chair, this might be your last chance to get one at a discount before the holidays. We've checked for the best deals we could find at a range of trusted chair-makers, including the likes of Secretlab, Noblechairs, Corsair, Razer and even Herman Miller.

We're covering both US and UK deals here, which are split up by brand - so you can choose the badger you're interested in to jump there directly, or just scroll on to see the full assortment.

In general, we saw some decent discounts for Black Friday, so we expect that most of these have been maintained for Cyber Monday - and there's always the possibility that some extra deals have popped up over the weekend. Let's take a look!

Secretlab

Secretlab make some brilliant gaming chairs that are some of the most comfortable and sleek looking ones out there; I've personally been using a Titan Evo for the last year and a bit, and it's genuinely one of the best gaming chairs I've had the pleasure of using.

Anyway, enough of the personal testimonials - let's talk deals! Here is going to be where you'll find any deals on Secretlab chairs - think the Titan Evo 2022, the Omega 2020, or the Titan 2020, and what's especially useful is that Secretlab sells direct. Here are the highlights:

UK deals

Up to £200 off on the Titan Evo 2022 series

Up to £200 off on the Classics lineup

US deals

Noblechairs

Noblechairs also manufacture some more high-end gaming chairs that are much lauded for their comfort and style, and they have been tested and approved by Digital Foundry's Rich, Tom and Will at various points.

UK deals

Up to £100 off Noblechairs Epic and Hero chairs at Overclockers

Corsair

Corsair, makers of some of the best gaming keyboards and mice , is an example of one of those peripherals manufacturers who've entered into the world of chairs with a solid hit rate - models such as the T3 Rush have been popular amongst gamers and are discounted today.

UK deals

US deals

Razer

Much like Corsair, Razer has also branched out into the world of gaming chairs, and offers a marvellous selection of thrones for you to use for a day's gaming and working. Sadly, their offerings appear to have now sold through in both the US and UK.

UK deals

All sold out at present

US deals

All sold out at present

Other Manufacturers

Here's where you're going to find deals from other manufacturers that we haven't given dedicated sections above, such as Herman Miller, AndaSeat, Arozzi, and more!

UK deals

US deals

So, there you have it - that's some of the current best Black Friday deals on gaming chairs we can find at the moment. We'll continue to update this page as we find new deals, but for the latest updates feel free to follow us on Twitter @dealsfoundry.

Frequently Asked Questions

Of course, time and time again, there are going to be important questions about gaming chairs, not least if you're deciding to grab a new one. Below, we'll take you through a handful of key Qs with our two cents added to help you make a properly informed buying decision.

What gaming chairs does Digital Foundry recommend?

Truth be told, we've recommended a wide range of chairs in our list of the best gaming chairs, ranging from top of the line Herman Miller/Logitech collabs right through to more affordable but comfy choices from Razer, Anda Seat and more. If you're stuck on what to buy. that list should be a great starting point.

What gaming chairs deals do we expect to see?

As the month of November wears on, it would make sense for us to see more deals on gaming chairs in general. To be more specific though, there is an expectation that major retailers (e.g. Amazon, Currys, eBuyer, Scan) will offer deals on gaming chairs, as well as brands who also sell direct - e.g. Razer, Corsair, Secretlab. They may discount slightly older or popular models to draw people in, but it may also be handy to expect any surprises on discounts, too.