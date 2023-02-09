Upgrade your PC or PS5 with this 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for $170

Another day, another solid SSD deal from the US-of-A. This time though, it isn't an Amazon deal, but one courtesy of B&H Photo Video, who are offering this excellent Kingston Fury Renegade 2TB NVMe SSD for $170, thanks to a $20 off coupon that's applied when you add the drive to your basket.

If we're just talking about speed, this Kingston SSD is one of the best gaming SSDs, hands down. Kingston says it provides read and writes of up to 7300MB/s and 7000MB/s respectively, putting it up there as a drive that virtually maxes out what we know to be capable of out of the PCIe 4.0 interface. These speeds make it an ideal choice to use in your PS5, not only from the perspective that it meets Sony's strict requirements for a PS5 itself thanks to its included graphene-aluminium heatspreader.

At 2TB, this is also quite a large capacity SSD, and one that'll increase your PS5's storage by a good few times. In breaking this down, the PS5 has an internal SSD that's 825GB in size, but in actual fact, it's only got 666GB of usable space. Adding in a 2TB SSD therefore provides 2.66TB for you to play with, effectively increasing the amount of storage you have by nearly five times.

This is a drive that's also more than suitable for your killer gaming PC, especially considering the sheer speed this Kingston SSD offers, but you'll just have to make sure your PC supports PCIe 4.0 as a standard. For reference, as long as you've got a motherboard from the last three to four years, you'll be totally okay, but it's just worth checking. Adding this into your PC is not only going to be handy as a game drive, but you could also use it as a boot drive, too.

If it's a seriously powerful SSD you're wanting to drop into your PS5 or PC, then this Kingston Fury Renegade 2TB NVMe SSD for $170 is a serious contender.