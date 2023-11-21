Snap up the RTX 3070 Ti equipped HP Omen 16 gaming laptop for under £1000

HP's Omen 16 laptop is a solid option often available at a reasonable price, and for Black Friday it's become around £95 cheaper to rest at just under £1000. That's a good price for a 16-inch machine that comes equipped with an RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, Ryzen 7 6800H processor, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

Though unable to utilise the DLSS 3 frame generation feature from 40-series Nvidia graphics cards, the 3070 Ti laptop GPU built into this machine still benefits from Nvidia's ray reconstruction technology which delivers better-looking RT results and often a small performance advantage in supported titles. Of course, DLSS 2 is widely available now and offers more intense performance improvements, which help keep laptops like this one relevant for much longer than you'd otherwise expect.

The 6800H processor and RTX 3070 Ti combo should be more than enough juice to feed the 16-inch 1400p 165Hz display fed with frames. A letdown is that the screen has an aspect ratio of 16:9 instead of 16:10, which has become the norm for 16-inch gaming laptops as of late.

The Ryzen 7 6800H is a very efficient eight-core CPU with a very capable 680M iGPU (big brother to the Steam Deck's iGPU) which is perfect for less intensive games and productivity work if you're unplugged away from the wall. Multithreaded and single-core performance is very good - especially given the price and will easily be able to keep pace with the 3070 Ti.

If you intend to stick to esports and less demanding titles, the HP Omen 16 will offer you years of service.

You could also pick up the Lenovo Legion 5 15 for a penny more at £1000 if you want something slightly more svelte, but it comes equipped with a 3070 rather than the Ti version.