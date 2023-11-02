This Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 is now £1,000 in this early Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are arriving much earlier this year, as the month of November has just started but retailers are already discounting many of their products.

Lenovo has some discounts on products too, and the most notable one is this Legion 5 15 gaming laptop, which has been slashed to just £1,000. This is a great price for a gaming laptop that's packing an Nvidia RX 3070 GPU. All you need to do to take advantage of this offer is use the coupon code 'LEGIONT5SALE' at checkout.

The 3070 will help you get some great visuals from the latest games as it remains a popular and powerful card. There's also 16GB of memory and the 1080p IPS display has a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. That means if you're a gamer who prefers to dial down the visuals and instead get better performance, this will be an ideal way to play fast-paced action games. The powerful AMD Ryzen 7 6800H can clock up to 4.7GHz.

Another benefit here is the inclusion of three months of PC Game Pass. That means you can check out the latest titles such as Starfield, Forza Motorsport and Thirsty Suitors without having to buy them individually.