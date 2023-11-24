Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Save £65 on the GPU efficiency champion, the RTX 4060

Your wallet and smart meter will thank you.

The Asus Nvidia RTX 4060 8GB GPU
Nvidia's RTX 4060 is a great entry-point to the current gen and offers a wealth of features like DLSS 3 Frame Generation, and now this Asus model can be had for just £264 courtesy of Box's eBay shop with voucher code BUYBETTER20, versus £330 normally.

As noted in our review, 'the RTX 4060 is generally faster than its predecessor, while DLSS 3 absolutely can be a game-changer in this sector of the market'. It's phenomenal to see demanding games with full path tracing running at reasonable frame-rates - even Cyberpunk 2077 after the RT optimisation mod is installed. The only real weakness here is the 8GB of VBAM, though this only hits performance in poorly-optimised titles like the early versions of some recent PlayStation 5 ports.

HMDI 2.1a and DisplayPort 1.4a mean you will be able to drive the fast majority of panels on the market without any trouble. If you want your games to pop - check out the best 4K TVs for HDR gaming in 2023.

Overall, the RTX 4060 is an extremely efficient GPU, pulling only 101W when running Forza Horizon 5 at 112fps with ultra settings and no RT at 1080p - making for 0.96 Joules Per Frame. With rising energy costs this will be a GPU that's easy on the wallet in the here and now and down the line - especially with winter looming.

