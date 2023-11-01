Best early Black Friday gaming chair deals 2023

We're gearing up for the madness that is Black Friday, and if you're after a top gaming chair to park your backside on, then we're going to be rounding up the best deals we can find over the course of the deals period. Be sure also to bookmark this page, as we'll keep it updated throughout Black Friday with the best deals we can find on chairs from a variety of brands.

For chairs, it arguably makes sense to do things by brand, and handily, there are a few to choose from - so take a look at the early deals we've found!

Secretlab

Secretlab make some brilliant gaming chairs that are some of the most comfortable and sleek looking ones out there; I've personally been using a Titan Evo for the last year and a bit, and it's genuinely one of the best gaming chairs I've had the pleasure of using.

Anyway, enough of the personal testimonials - let's talk deals! Here is going to be where you'll find any deals on Secretlab chairs - think the Titan Evo 2022, the Omega 2020, or the Titan 2020, and what's especially useful is that Secretlab sells direct.

Before Black Friday has even started, the brand is actually offering the chance for you to grab BF pricing now. Here's some of the highlights of those reductions:

UK deals

Up to £100 off on select SecretLab gaming chairs; we're fans of the Titan Evo especially in its Yasuo and Plush Pink colourways. You can also get £30 off your first purchase with a newsletter sign-up code.

US deals

Secret Lab are offering $90 off a range of gaming chairs included the DF-recommended Titan 2020 (I'm a big fan of the Team Liquid colourway, but there are plenty of great colour options). You can also get $30 off your first purchase with a newsletter sign-up code.

Noblechairs

Noblechairs also manufacture some more high-end gaming chairs that are much lauded for their comfort and style, and they too are likely to have some great deals for Black Friday.

UK deals

Noblechairs Epic and Hero chairs in Fallout Nuka-Cola, Far Cry 6 and Mouz colourways are up to £100 off at Overclockers UK.

Corsair

Corsair, makers of some of the best gaming keyboards and mice , is an example of one of those peripherals manufacturers who've entered into the world of chairs with a solid hit rate - models such as the T3 Rush have been popular amongst gamers, and we can expect deals on some of their heavy hitters, certainly if last year is anything to go by.

UK deals

Razer

Much like Corsair, Razer has also branched out into the world of gaming chairs, and offers a marvellous selection of thrones for you to use for a day's gaming and working.

UK deals

US deals

Other Manufacturers

Here's where you're going to find deals from other manufacturers that we haven't given dedicated sections above, such as Herman Miller, AndaSeat, Arozzi, and more!

UK deals

US deals

Frequently Asked Questions

Of course, time and time again, there are going to be important questions about gaming chairs, not least if you're deciding to grab a new one. Below, we'll take you through a handful of key Qs with our two cents added to help you make a properly informed buying decision.

What gaming chairs does Digital Foundry recommend?

Truth be told, we've recommended a wide range of chairs in our list of the best gaming chairs, ranging from top of the line Herman Miller/Logitech collabs right through to more affordable but comfy choices from Razer, Anda Seat and more. If you're stuck on what to buy. that list should be a great starting point.

What gaming chairs deals do we expect to see?

As the month of November wear on, it would make sense for us to see more deals on gaming chairs in general. To be more specific though, there is an expectation that major retailers (e.g. Amazon, Currys, eBuyer, Scan) will offer deals on gaming chairs, as well as brands who also sell direct - e.g. Razer, Corsair, Secretlab. They may discount slightly older or popular models to draw people in, but it may also be handy to expect any surprises on discounts, too.