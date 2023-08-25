Get the PS5's best 2TB SSD for £125 - a great price for the WD SN850x with heatsink

One of the absolute best gaming SSDs money can buy, the WD Black SN850X 2TB with a heatsink, has tumbled down in price on Amazon at the moment. For those wanting to upgrade their PS5 storage with a complete all-in-one solution that's incredibly quick, this SN850X deal is not to be missed.

The SN850X has marked itself out as one of the fastest SSDs on the market, with some insanely quick respective read and write speeds of 7300MB/s and 6300MB/s. The only way of getting quicker performance is to go for a PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD, which at the moment are few and far between, as well as being hilariously expensive. The joys of new technology. In addition, its random speeds of 1.2M IOPS for reads and 1.1M IOPS for writes are absolutely ridiculous and correspond to a noticeable decrease in game load times versus slower drives. If it's raw speed you're after, there's not really a better drive than the SN850X.

These speeds also help the SN850X to be one of the best PS5 SSDs out there too. It blitzes Sony's stringent requirements for internal SSDs, as well as adding 2TB of extra storage for you to use for installing the latest AAA titles that can be quite large. Adding a 2TB drive to your PS5 quadruples the total usable storage of your system. This is because while the PS5 is quoted to have an 825GB internal SSD, only 666GB or so of it is actually usable. This particular version also comes with a heatsink, meaning you don't have to go out and spend extra on one, and you can simply slot this drive into your PS5, no problems at all.

If you're intending on using the SN850X in a PC, then all you'll need to do is make sure you've got a motherboard that supports PCIe 4.0. This should be easy, as if you've got a system from the last three to four years, you should be golden. Installation is also easy, as all you need to do is slot the drive in, and screw it down with a singular M.2 screw. There are oodles of YouTube tutorials on how to do this, if you do want a helping hand along the way.

£125 for a 2TB NVMe SSD as quick as this WD Black SN850X is a bit of a crazy deal, and if you've been wanting to upgrade your PC or PS5 storage with a complete solution, then this is the one for you.