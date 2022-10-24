Grab the solid WD Black SN770 1TB SSD for just £82 at Amazon at the moment

If you want to grab an especially speedy SSD before the Black Friday rush, then there are some solid deals out there at the moment. The best deal we've spotted today is on this WD Black SN770 1TB model, which can be yours from Amazon for £82 at the moment, a neat £10 reduction from its usual price and nearly £20 below the price at which it debuted earlier this year.

For that price, you're getting a rapid PCIe 4.0 SSD that should provide excellent speeds of up to 5150MB/s reads and 4900MB/s writes. In addition, the quoted 740,000/800,000 random read/write IOPS should also aid in allowing those load times to be especially rapid. Western Digital also says this model is 20 percent more power efficient than the previous model, which could translate into longer battery life when you use it in a laptop - a neat side effect of its PCIe 4.0 speeds, which are delivered using fewer PCIe lanes than an equivalent PCIe 3.0 drive.

That does mean that in order to reap the benefits of the high speeds, you'll need a motherboard or laptop that supports PCIe 4.0. This should include basically all models from the last three years, but if you're on the cusp then you can Google for the name of your model plus 'PCIe 4.0' to get some no-doubt-helpful results. A 1TB capacity also adds a good level of storage to your PC, with enough space for your OS installation, games and a good amount of media too.

PC users also benefit from the WD_BLACK Dashboard, companion software that boosts performance in the drive's gaming mode and allows you easy access to the drive's vitals. On that point, given this is an SSD, it doesn't have any moving parts, unlike a mechanical hard drive you might be replacing, which means it'll be quieter and more resistant to damage from drops, shocks or magnets.

All in all, it's hard to argue with what you're getting with the WD Black SN770 1TB for £82.48 at Amazon at the moment. It's quick, with solid read and write speeds, as well as modern enough to work in current systems, and offers a good level of capacity for you to get stuck into.