Grab a full-size mechanical keyboard for less than £40 in this Currys sale

Mechanical keyboards can cost outrageous amounts of money - we're talking £100+ for a gaming model from a mainstream brand - but you can find some bargains, even on some of the best gaming keyboards available. We've actually got two for you today, with boards from Corsair and Logitech starting from £39.99 when you use the code FNDDGAMING at Currys.

First up is the Corsair K60 RGB Pro, which has been reduced to £39.99 from £100. This is a low profile (think laptop-style) mechanical gaming keyboard, complete with Cherry MX Low Profile Speed Silver switches. These are ideal for gaming, with a short throw and linear feel that are geared for speed as the name implies and great for FPS, MOBA and other competitive game genres.

The K60 RGB Pro provides a full UK layout, with a clean metal design that looks great with or without the board's RGB lighting turned on. Lighting, macros and key assignments can all be changed in Corsair's powerful iCUE software, so you can set up the board as you like it - whether that's blasting a rainbow wave of lights or a more subtle single-colour backlight.

If you'd prefer a more compact board with balanced switches, ideal for typing and gaming, then the Logitech G413 SE TKL might be worth a look at £45 (previously £100). Its MX Brown switches offer a light keypress with a tactile bump for feedback on exactly when a keypress has been recognised, making them ideal for rapid yet accurate keypresses. The TKL in the name means that the keyboard doesn't include a numpad on the right, so you get a more compact board that provides more room for your mouse - something many mechanical keyboard fans prefer.

The G413 SE TKL is also quite a smart-looking keyboard, with a simple yet durable black plastic chassis. It even comes with premium PBT keycaps, which offer a nicer subtly textured feel and greater durability than the ABS keycaps that are normally included on mechanical keyboards. Backlighting comes in the form of a simple white backlight, offering some extra illumination for after-dark working or gaming.

Whether you go for Corsair's excellent low profile gaming choice or Logitech's space-saving alternative, both are solid mechanical keyboards that will work brilliantly for years, offering a better feel than membrane keyboards that is hard to give up after you've tried it - and at these prices, you're not paying any extra for the privilege of going mechanical!