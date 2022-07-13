Best Amazon Prime Day 4K TV deals 2022

We've also got our own separate recommendations for the best Prime Day PC deals , so if you're looking to upgrade your PC with new components or peripherals - or even build afresh! - then you should definitely check that out. You should also check Eurogamer's curated selection of broader Amazon Prime Day deals , including games and games consoles.

There have been some great deals so far, especially on OLED and QLED TVs that have come down in price substantially since the same time last year, while HDMI 2.1 sets preferred by gamers have reached lower price points too. This makes it a great time to upgrade your setup, whether you've got a PS5, Series X or PC, and no matter if you're in the US or the UK.

Amazon's mid-season shopping holiday is called Prime Day, but for some reason it runs across two days - and today is that second and final day! Here are our updated Prime Day 4K TV deals we've spotted - all of which are models we recommend here at DF.

More DF-approved Prime Day deals

In the UK, get £9 free when you top up with £80 on Amazon. Meanwhile, at Amazon US, use code EGCPRIME22 when buying $50 of credit to get an extra $12.50 for free. Code GCPRIME22 may also work.

Prime Day OLED TV deals

OLED TVs offer strong advantages over traditional LCD displays, including perfect blacks for technically infinite contrast, wide viewing angles, quick pixel response times and more. However, QLED sets tend to offer greater peak brightness figures than OLEDs, making them slightly better for bright rooms, and OLEDs can also exhibit permanent image retention in rare caes. On balance, OLEDs advantages outweigh their weaknesses, which is why an OLED is our current top choice for gaming on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

LG's OLED sets are the most well-known, but other manufacturers like Sony, Samsung and Panasonic also offer some good options. Look out for reductions on existing stock of 2021 model year TVs, which in some cases offer superior features than the 2022 equivalents.

UK deals

US deals

Prime Day cheap 4K TV deals

Our second category is the budget range, which is normally made up of non-QLED and non-OLED TVs - just standard LED televisions! These TVs tend to be much cheaper at a given size than QLED or OLED equivalents, making them the best (and often only) choice at more reasonable budgets. Within this category, you'll see mostly TVs built around VA panels, but there are some IPS TVs available as well. VA screens offer the best contrast and dark room performance, while IPS screens tend to offer wider viewing angles and sometimes better colour reproduction.

UK deals

US deals

Prime Day QLED TV deals

QLED sets are another great choice at the mid to upper ends of the market, boasting wider viewing angles and better colours than a typical LED set without the possibility of burn-in exhibited by OLED TVs. That makes them a strong pairing not only for next-gen consoles, but also for the PC.

The best QLED sets on the market are made by Samsung, but other makers are also well-represented in the US, where the likes of Vizio and TCL produce some great budget options for the American market.

UK deals

US deals

Not sure which TV to choose? Check out our long-standing best 4K TV recommendations, where we've put a special focus on excellent HDR gaming performance on Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and PC.

More DF-approved Prime Day deals

In the UK, get £9 free when you top up with £80 on Amazon. Meanwhile, at Amazon US, use code EGCPRIME22 when buying $50 of credit to get an extra $12.50 for free. Code GCPRIME22 may also work.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Stay tuned, and be sure to let us know in the comments if you find any deals we've missed. You can also follow @dealsfoundry or @dealsfoundryusa on Twitter for the best tech deals as we find them - for fast-moving items like the next-gen consoles or Nvidia graphics cards, often stock is exhausted in a matter of minutes so instant notifications can be a great way to ensure you end up with the tech you want.

Discover more of the best Prime Day deals

Which 4K TVs should I look out for this Prime Day?

Our top Prime Day recommendation is for the LG C1 OLED, as this offers incredible image quality and all the gaming features you need at a much lower price than this year's brighter but otherwise similar LG C2 OLED. In the UK, we're already seeing a 35 percent drop to £1099, while in the US the TV costs $1096.99 after a 27 percent discount. Elsewhere, we'll be on the lookout for deals on cheaper HDMI 2.1 TVs, as these offer 120Hz gaming and other useful features that set them apart from other TVs. Bookmark this page too and check it throughout the event - any good 4K TV deals will be added straight to this page.

Will I need Amazon Prime?

You can browse all deals on Amazon without needing an account, but if you want to buy anything that’s part of Prime Day then you'll need an Amazon Prime subscription. That costs $14.99 per month in the US and £7.99 per month in the UK. However, there is a way around this, as Amazon is currently offering a 30 day free trial of Prime for new customers. By signing up to this, you can get all of the benefits of Prime, including access to the deals, for free. Just be sure to cancel after the 30 day period is over.

Discover more of the best Prime Day deals