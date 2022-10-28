Add 2TB of storage to your PC for less with this WD Black SN770 SSD deal from Ebuyer

Alright, I'll cut to the chase. Currently, Ebuyer has a storming deal on the Western Digital Black SN770 2TB drive, with a handy £45 price cut from its £189.99 list price to make it £144.99, and if you're wanting to upgrade your PC storage capacity with a speedy drive, the SN770 looks like a solid choice.

This is a solid PCIe 4.0 SSD which provides 2TB of capacity for you to use, as well as good speeds of up to 5150MB/s reads and 4900MB/s writes, respectively, as well as quoted IOPS figures of 740,000 and 800,000 random read/writes. Despite these speeds being rather snappy and this drive being a PCIe 4.0 one, the SN770 unfortunately falls short of Sony's PS5 requirements with read and writes 10% short of Sony's requirements - 5500MB/s read/writes - meaning you'll be left to use the SN770 in desktop and laptop PCs, which is no problem at all for adding a dose more speed, and of course, extra space.

Western Digital says the SN770 is 20 percent more power efficient than the previous model. This is going to be especially handy if you're using this SSD as a laptop drive for potentially longer battery life. It's asc a result of the drive's excellent PCIe 4.0 speeds, which are delivered using fewer lanes than an equivalent PCIe 3.0 drive, so it's both faster and more efficient - the joys of newer hardware generations.

To go with the speed and efficiency of the drive itself, PC users can also utilise WD_BLACK Dashboard, Western Digital's companion software for their rives to boost performance when in gaming mode and also allows you easy access to the drive's vitals. This is especially important for drive maintenance, and making sure everything is in order. In addition, as solid state drives like the SN770 have no moving parts, unlike mechanical hard drives, then there's (of course) less to go wrong. It also means an SSD will be quieter and more resistant to damage from magnets, drops, or shocks, which is always handy.

The WD Black SN770 2TB model for £144.99 from Ebuyer represents quite the great deal if you want to get some great solid state storage to add to a desktop or laptop PC before the Black Friday rush begins.