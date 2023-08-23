If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty's biggest changes will also come to the base game

Choom with a view.

Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.0 will revamp the game
Image credit: CD Projekt Red
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Several years after it first launched, Cyberpunk 2077 is getting an update so impressive, it feels like we are about to see the game's true potential, as it was promised many moons ago, finally realised.

As part of Gamescom Opening Night Live, developer CD Projekt Red unveiled a brand new teaser for its upcoming DLC - Phantom Liberty - which releases next month. Known as the 'New Ways to Play' trailer, it gave us a taste of what's in store for Cyberpunk 2077's future.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty — New Ways to Play.

The trailer gave us a closer look at some new weapons that will be introduced in the Phantom Liberty expansion, such as the Rasetsu sniper rifle and the Grit handgun. It also showed off redesigned cyberware, perks, the Relic skill tree, new vehicles (including vehicle combat, which will see players able to shoot out of the car while driving and the ability to "quickhack" enemies on the road), and a new police system.

This police system, CDPR has said, will see a more realistic reaction from the NCPD, with the boys in blue now able to set up roadblocks and the like.

While some of the above remains exclusive to Phantom Liberty, CDPR is not skimping on its base game offerings. Following the reveal of this trailer, the developer announced the redesigned skill trees, overhauled police system and vehicle combat will all be included in Cyberpunk 2077's 2.0 update (which will be a free update for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC versions of the game).

I won't continue to fawn too much, but I will say that it all looked incredibly slick. Cyberpunk 2077 was a game that promised so much ahead of its release in 2020, but sadly buckled under its own weight. Its launch was riddled with bugs and issues, and became infamous for its rocky state. However, it now seems that we are about to see the version of the game we had envisioned all that time ago.

While CDPR has been making great strides already in fixing Cyberpunk 2077, this really feels like this is going to be a true 'turning the corner' moment in the game's history, and I am looking forward to hearing more.

For more on Gamescom Opening Night Live, you can check out our round up here.

