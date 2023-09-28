If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Counter-Strike 2 now available

Go.

A screenshot of Counter-Strike 2 showing lighter, brighter environments than CS:GO.
Image credit: Valve
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

Valve has launched its revamp of Counter-Strike, which it calls Counter-Strike 2.

Based on the company's newer Source 2 graphical engine, Valve says the new release is "the largest technical leap forward in Counter-Strike's history".

Valve says CS2 includes improved lighting, textures and mapmaking tools, "overhauled" and "updated" maps, new visual effects, reworked audio, a "tickless" server and a new in-game ranking system.

Valve's Counter-Strike 2 launch trailer.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, or CS:GO, has now been fully replaced, after a testing phase where some players were able to try CS2 over the past few months. The update was first announced back in March, for launch this "summer".

Player inventories from CS:GO have been carried over, however. And, of course, CS2 remains free-to-play.

At launch, CS2 will include the following maps: Mirage, Overpass, Vertigo, Ancient, Inferno, Nuke, Anubis, Dust 2, Office and Italy.

As you'd expect, you can now nab Counter-Strike 2 from Steam. Fancy giving it a go?

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch