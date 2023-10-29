Valve: "We don't know enough about NFTs to weigh in on that conversation"

Valve says it "doesn't know enough about NFTs to weigh in" on debates about the controversial tech and says it "just tries to make the best decisions [it] can about the things our players care about".

In an interview with PC Gamer, the Counter-Strike 2 dev team – seemingly responding as a team and not as individual developers – said that whilst it had worked hard to ensure CS:GO players could transfer their skins and cosmetics into CS2, it "didn't know enough" about NFTs to contribute meaningfully to the web3 debate and claims that players could transfer their NFT cosmetics in the same way.

"From the start of development, we knew that CS2 would ultimately replace CS:GO, and we wanted to ensure that players could keep as many of their CS:GO skills and items as possible," the CS2 dev team said. "So, early into the process, we started the work to support all of the CS:GO weapons, stickers, agents, and music in CS2.

"There were non-trivial challenges in getting older items to fit into the look and feel of the new game, but the feature was something we knew would be very important to players. For us, bringing the items forward is just the customer-centred way to bridge between a game and its successor.

"Sometimes people talk about NFTs in the context of Counter-Strike items, but to be honest, we don't know enough about NFTs to weigh in on that conversation. We just try to make the best decisions we can about the things our players care about."

Counter-Strike 2 launched at the end of September, giving Valve's hugely popular, long-running PC shooter series a major revamp. Digital Foundry's Will Judd loved what he played of the new-look Counter-Strike earlier this year.

Last week, Valve confirmed that it will shortly begin "reversing" VAC bans for Counter-Strike 2 players who were banned from the game for using AMD’s Anti-Lag+ feature.

Unfortunately, the way the Anti-Lag+ feature works - it does its job by "detouring engine dll functions", according to Valve - can have serious consequences for Counter-Strike 2 players who opt to turn it on.

Now, however, it seems Counter-Strike 2 players are being banned for moving their mouse too quickly.