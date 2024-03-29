Today's Connections hint and answer on Friday 29th March for 292

Friday has rolled around again, so while you wait for the weekend to hurry up and get here, why not take a break with a puzzle and try to get the Connections answer for today, 29th March.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Exaggerate.

- Exaggerate. Green - Popular children's characters.

- Popular children's characters. Blue - Shares the same colour as this group.

- Shares the same colour as this group. Purple - Limbs and organs with an extra letter.

Connection words for 29th March Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Happy Pretty Shiny Sky Baby Lady Army Navy Tiffany Livery Colony Really Mighty Dasiy Very Goofy

Connections answer for 29th March 2024 Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Especially - Mighty, Pretty, Really, Very

Disney Characters - Dasiy, Goofy, Happy, Lady

Kinds of Blue - Baby, Navy, Sky, Tiffany

Body Parts Plus 'Y' - Army, Colony, Livery, Shiny Image credit: The New York Times