Today's Connections hint and answer on Thursday 28th March for 291

It's a new day, and you know what that means - time to work out the Connections answer for today, 28th March.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Leaving.

- Leaving. Green - Needed for flying.

- Needed for flying. Blue - Very large fish.

- Very large fish. Purple - Where you can find a space.

- Where you can find a space. Right and Gray are in the Blue group. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 28th March Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Blue Casino Gray Spatula Departed Right Aviator Left Ace Split ATM Flier Went Schedule Pilot Fin To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 28th March 2024 Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Exited - Departed, Left, Split, Went

One Flying an Airplane - Ace, Aviator, Flier, Pilot

Kinds of Whales - Blue, Fin, Gray, Right

Things with Slots - ATM, Casino, Schedule, Spatula Image credit: The New York Times