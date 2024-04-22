Classic Konami code discovered in Castlevania game 25 years after release

A new version of the classic Konami code has been discovered in Castlevania: Legacy of Darkness 25 years after its release.

A sort of director's cut of the infamously foggy Castlevania 64, Legacy of Darkness features multiple characters to play as but these must be unlocked by completing the game.

At least, until now. It turns out the iconic Konami code can be used to unlock all characters, costumes and modes - just in a new form.

The cheat was shared by YouTuber JupiterClimb (via The Gamer), as spotted by Moises and LiquidCat from the Castlevania 64 Discord server.

Essentially, at the game's start screen, players enter the Konami code using the yellow C buttons with each input doubled. This unlocks all four characters, their alternate costumes, and the game's hard mode.

Other codes have also been discovered to max out the player inventory, or increase jewels and weapon power.

The Konami code was first used in Gradius in 1986 and later popularised in the NES version of Contra. Since then it's become something of a meme, used across multiple games and platforms. It was even seen on Vogue.

Its inclusion in Castlevania 64's Legacy of Darkness isn't totally unexpected, then, but it's a fun addition that's remained hidden for two and a half decades.

Sadly, Kazuhisa Hashimoto, the creator of the Konami code, passed away in 2020.