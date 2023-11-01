Capcom warns of "reputational damage" from mods which "violate public order and morals"

Capcom says mods for its PC games can cause "reputational damage" thanks to content which causes offence to "public order and morals", resulting in a blow to the games' (and presumably the company's) images.

The statement was made during a recent presentation uploaded to Capcom's research and development YouTube channel on anti-cheat and anti-piracy measures and how Capcom is tackling them in-house.

"Mods are popular with users because they allow them to add or change various features to an existing game," Capcom said, admitting the "majority of mods can have a positive impact". But some mods are seen as "detrimental" by the company in terms of "reputational damage" and workload.

Ian discovered the Resident Evil Village baby monster is made 10 times worse with a VR mod, though I don't think I'd say it's causing offence to public order and morals.

"There are a number of mods that are offensive to public order and morals," Capcom continued. "When these are disseminated, the image of the product is tarnished and branding is affected." The presentation doesn't contain any examples of what Capcom means by this or what it considers to be "offensive to public order and morals".

Capcom and Resident Evil are practically synonymous with modding by this point. Many are a bit of frivolous fun - and can turn Chainsaw Man into Shrek, give your baby the head of a 50-year-old Chris Redfield, or perform the classic Thomas the Tank Engine swap-in. Mods which do things like putting Nemesis in beach trunks or the inevitable nude mods are a bit more risqué, but it's not clear if this is what Capcom was referring to as "offensive to public order and morals".

Eurogamer has contacted Capcom for clarification on what is considers to be "offensive to public order and morals", and we'll update you if we hear back.

In the same presentation, Capcom stated for the sake of anti-cheat and anti-piracy, "all mods are defined as cheats". "That is to say that mods that are not officially supported by the game are impossible to distinguish from cheat tools implementation-wise," it continued. Indeed, a piece of anti-tamper software can't detect a mod's intention, but if I give myself infinite ammo in a single-player game, I'm not sure what cheating I'm guilty of.