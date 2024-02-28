Call of Duty veteran announces new studio BulletFarm

Former Call of Duty: Black Ops design director David Vonderhaar has established BulletFarm, a new AAA game studio, following his departure from Treyarch last summer.

BulletFarm will be remote-first with an office in Los Angeles, and is another game studio to be funded by Chinese gaming firm NetEase.

The studio's first project will be a AAA first-person game built in Unreal Engine 5 and set in an original universe "with an emphasis on co-operative gameplay", a press release stated.

Vonderhaar will lead the studio after 18 years working on Call of Duty games at Treyarch, where he worked on numerous titles in the Black Ops series.

But will BulletFarm's first title be another shooter? It doesn't sound like it, necessarily. Today's announcement states the game will offer a "fresh take" on first-person gameplay, without mentioning a specific genre.

Vonderhaar himself stated the project would be "something entirely new and different".

"This is a departure from the games I've worked on, but one that showcases my passion for rich characters, precise mechanics, more intimate storytelling, and plenty of action," he said. "NetEase has provided us an incredible support structure to explore these new avenues and allow true freedom to begin building the concept and ideas for our game."