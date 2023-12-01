Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's first season coming next week, and it's a big'un

The first season for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is set to arrive on 6th December across all platforms.

Activision has laid out an overview with all the things fans can expect to see with season one. This includes five free weapons, four new Multiplayer maps, multiple modes, the next Zombies story mission, the arrival and integration of Call of Duty: Warzone and the new Urzikstan map, an all-new 100+ Tiers of Battle Pass content to earn, BlackCell, and "more".

You can see a little trailer for it all below.

Season one Launch Trailer | Call of Duty: Warzone & Modern Warfare 3.

As for that content, the Call of Duty team has promised three new 6v6 multiplayer maps, and one 2v2 map. There will also be some "festive reskins" for other maps, because can you believe it, it is December.

Gunfight is also making a return to Call of Duty, and will see two teams of two being pitted against one another in a round-based match, with no respawns.

Game mode 'All or Nothing' will also be released with the launch of season one, with players only getting to start a round with throwing knives. That also means no ammo. "Get one elimination to activate the Scavenger Perk, allowing you to retrieve ammo pickups for your weapon," the Call of Duty team explained. "The first to land 20 eliminations wins."

Modern Warfare's Zombies mode story continues in with this season as well. Strike Team Operators are tasked to investigate a huge mysterious gateway that has appeared in the Exclusion Zone.

Image credit: Activision

As for the future of the series, the next Call of Duty game is reportedly going to be a Black Ops entry. This game will seemingly be taking place in the Gulf War.