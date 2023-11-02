If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 footage appears online, before early access launch

Frosty reception.

promotion image for modern warfare 3 showing captain price, a zombie soldier, and makarov
Image credit: Activision
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 early access unlocks very soon - but footage from the game's campaign is already online.

A hefty chunk of gameplay is viewable already via YouTube, showing off the intro cutscene and outro epilogue of a mission, along with plenty of actual gameplay.

If you don't mind spoilers, you can watch for yourselves below.

Modern Warfare 3 campaign gameplay from the mission Precious Cargo.
Modern Warfare 3 campaign gameplay from the mission Reactor.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launches fully on 10th November, but you can pre-order the game to get early access to its campaign from later today, 2nd November.

When does Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 early access launch? We've got a guide to the timings in each region.

This year's Call of Duty will not be added to Xbox Game Pass anytime soon - at least, not this side of 2024, even though Microsoft now owns Activision Blizzard.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently blamed the lengthy process of getting the Activision Blizzard acquisition done for why the company's games weren't being added to Xbox Game Pass sooner - as the work to sort all the legalities around this was only now just able to begin.

"I would love it if there was some kind of secret celebration drop coming in the next couple of weeks," Spencer said in October. "There's not."

Newscast: Xbox Partner Preview showcase discussed.Watch on YouTube

Going forward, Call of Duty fans should expect an equal experience whether playing future entries into the series on PlayStation, Xbox or even Switch 2. Spencer has said Call of Duty will end its previous habit of providing early access to a particular platform (recently, PlayStation) under Microsoft's stewardship, in order to provide an even playing field.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023)

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

