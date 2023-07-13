Call of Duty 2024 details seemingly leaked by actor in Facebook post

This year's Call of Duty is still awaiting its official reveal, but that hasn't stopped an actor - who claims his likeness is being used for a main role in next year's instalment - from revealing what may well be the first story details for Call of Duty 2024.

As spotted by Insider Gaming, actor and singer Luke Charles Stafford recently shared a post on Facebook claiming Activision would be using his likeness for "their next main character" in a Call of Duty apparently set to release "next year".

"Activision decided to adapt their next main character, 'Ratcliffe' for Call of Duty off my face/likeness, and I am elated," Stafford wrote. "To all of my college roommate back at Anderson University and those years in Smith Hall Playing Black Ops 2... Next year, we can beat the snot out of each other again, but I want to play as me."

Stafford's message was accompanied by a series of images and videos showing the actor in what apppars to be a rig for body scanning, with a number of video's reportedly showing the actor interacting with members of the production team.

Leaks back in February suggested next year's Call of Duty is being developed by Treyarch under the codename Cerberus, leading to speculation it'll be a new entry in the Black Ops series. Insider Gaming suggests the 'Ratcliffe' character referenced by Stafford may be inspired by former soldier and author Major Peter Ratcliffe who served in the British Army for nearly thirty years - beginning in 1970 as part of the Parachute Regiment - before retiring in 1997.

It is, of course, highly unlikely we'll get any official word about next year's Call of Duty for quite some time. Activision still hasn't publicly unveiled 2023's outing - widey believed to be Modern Warfare 3 - although a number of professional basketball players were reportedly given a first look at the game during the NBA Summer League earlier this week.

Today's Call of Duty 2024 leak follows a similarly loose-lipped post from an actor yesterday, claiming EA's 2005 Need for Speed: Most Wanted is getting a remake.