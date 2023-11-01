If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Bloodborne Kart has a release date

Cthulhu shells.

Bloodborne Hunter crouches next to kart racer in Bloodborne Kart
Image credit: Lilith Walther
News by Ed Nightingale
Published on

Bloodborne Kart, the fanmade spin-off, finally has a release date.

The project was first announced early last year and is coming from game developer Lilith Walther, responsible for the Bloodborne demake that recreated early levels in glorious PS1 detail.

The cheeky racing game will be released on 31st January 2024.

Let's Play Bloodborne PSX gameplay.

The new release date trailer confirms it will include 12 racers, 16 maps and a full single player campaign complete with boss battles.

There will also be local split screen multiplayer and a VS Battle mode.

The trailer shows a variety of characters from the game racing and battling on gothic bikes, karts, wheelchairs, and carriages. Weapons collected include hunter pistols, gatling guns, rope molatovs, a burial blade, and more.

There's a boss race against Father Gascoigne too, which makes me excited to see how the other horrors of the game will translate to a kart racer - Rom, or Vicar Amelia anyone?

My favourite part of the trailer is the Akira slide though, because of course.

Father Gascoigne performs an Akira slide on a gothic motorbike in Bloodborne Kart
You go Gascoigne! | Image credit: Lilith Walther

You can check out the full trailer below.

Bloodborne Kart release date trailer.

