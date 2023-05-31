Blizzard confirms sexuality of two Overwatch characters for Pride Month

In celebration of Pride Month, Blizzard has confirmed the sexuality of two heroes in Overwatch 2: Pharah and Baptiste.

Players have speculated on the sexual orientation of these characters for years, but in a new short story comic Baptiste is confirmed as bisexual and Pharah is a lesbian.

The comic has been written by Jen Stacey, senior narrative designer for the game. Baptiste and Pharah join Tracer, Soldier: 76, and Lifeweaver as LGBT+ characters in the game.

Watch on YouTube Overwatch 2: Lifeweaver Comes Into Bloom | Dev Update

"For those wondering 'why now': we love our characters and their lore, and in expanding the OW2 experience to include the upcoming PvE lore, we realised how much more we can do in exploring our character identities and relationships," reads a blog post detailing the Pride event.

I am proud to share that I had the opportunity to write “As You Are” for Overwatch’s first Pride. Incredibly proud of the OW2 team for pulling this event together, and excited to see how Pride evolves as a part of this amazing game!https://t.co/e2WddnD26U — Jen Stacey Eaves 💙 (@askjeaves) May 30, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Blizzard is releasing a series of Pride-themed cosmetics, including player icons and name cards for each flag in the LGBT+ community. There are character specific ones too, indicating their sexuality.

The Midtown map will also be updated in honour of Pride and the original Stonewall riots that inspired the annual event.

Further, Pride-themed merch is available in the Blizzard Gear Store, with proceeds from sales donated to the National Center for Transgender Equality.

"There is power in ensuring we all feel welcome not only in this game, but in the community that has rallied around it, and through that power we hope every person who ever logs in feels acceptance and comradery with Tracer, Soldier: 76, Baptiste, Pharah, Lifeweaver, and every other hero in unique and personal ways," reads the blog post.

"The world is worth fighting for, and in the words of Lifeweaver, 'our strengths mingle' so we are honoured to fight alongside all of you."

Blizzard recently scrapped its long-promised PvE mode in Overwatch 2, though other elements are still coming.