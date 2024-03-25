Bethesda discusses "early" The Elder Scrolls 6 work-in-progress build

The Elder Scrolls 6 exists as a work-in-progress early build, Bethesda has confirmed, in a brief statement which notes the game is now very much "in development".

"Even now, returning to Tamriel and playing early builds has us filled with the same joy, excitement and promise of adventure," the company wrote in a message released today to celebrate the series' 30th anniversary.

Word that The Elder Scrolls 6 is on the way is no surprise, of course. Bethesda first confirmed it would make the game six years ago, when it released a CGI teaser trailer back at E3 2018. But it was clear at the time that Bethesda had other things to finish first - such as last year's sci-fi RPG Starfield.

The Elder Scrolls VI – E3 2018 Announcement Teaser The Elder Scrolls 6's first teaser, from E3 2018.

Late last year, Skyrim lead designer Bruce Nesmith said Bethesda had felt it needed to confirm The Elder Scrolls 6 so early as "the pitchforks and torches were out" from fans eager to hear more.

As for how it will play, Nesmith said "traces" of Skyrim's magic system will probably remain, while the game's levelling system will "absolutely continue".

"There will be a bunch of new ideas thrown in, but I am betting some of the stuff I worked on will survive to the new one," Nesmith said.

Ahead of Starfield's release, and as the lengthy wait for more Elder Scrolls 6 news continued, Bethesda's Todd Howard said he would have been more casual with the game's announcement now.

"I probably would've announced it more casually," Howard said, admitting he "asked [himself] a lot" if he regretted revealing the game so early.

With Starfield now launched, The Elder Scrolls 6 looks to be Bethesda's next big RPG release. Fallout 5 is also confirmed, but won't arrive until afterwards.