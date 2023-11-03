Best Black Friday deals for Samsung Pro Plus micro SD cards

Black Friday sales are the best time to save on storage accessories because most of us use a device that could be boosted with a memory card, whether it's a phone, laptop, handheld or camera.

Samsung make some of the most reliable SSDs, hard drives and SD cards, and the Pro Plus line of micro SD cards offers fast speeds and solid performance at a great price.

With Pro Plus, you'll be getting read and write speeds well over 100MB/s, making this a great option for quickly loading up games on your Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally. These speeds also make it a reliable option for apps on your Android smartphone, and for recording 4K video on your phone or camera. And using these cards between your phone, camera, laptop or desktop is not an issue thanks to the SD card adapter that's included here. That makes it a lifesaver when switching between devices, all without hindering transfer speeds.

Here are the current prices and availability for Samsung's Pro Plus micro SD cards from UK retailers:

And here are the current prices and availability for Samsung's Pro Plus micro SD cards from US retailers:

