Be quick to get Crucial's new T500 2TB SSD in this limited time Christmas deal

With the Christmas sales underway, the new 2TB T500 SSD with heatsink from Crucial is already on sale only a month and a half after launching, thanks to a 26 per cent discount on Amazon.

Crucial has been making memory and storage products for 25 years now, and in October this year it released the new T500 series of PICe 4.0 SSDs that boasts impressive performance numbers, and now it has an impressive price of £134:

The T500 SSDs are Crucial's latest competitors to the best SSDs for gaming, with seriously high sequential speeds of 7,400/7,000MB/s for reads and writes respectively.

This puts it ahead of the popular Samsung 980 Pro in terms of speeds, but is now £15 cheaper. The T500 is also only £18 more expensive than the Crucial P5 Plus 2TB SSD, but you get nearly 1000MB/s read speeds and 2000MB/s write speeds for that increase.

This version of the SSD comes with a heatsink pre-installed, so it's ready to go straight into your PS5 and provide a big upgrade to its storage. The T500 also uses a 232-layer TLC NAND engineered by Micron to provide better reliability, so once you've installed it you won't have to think about it again.

If you or someone you know is looking to improve the storage on their PC, this new 2TB T500 SSD is a great option to give it lots of room for games as well as shortening their load times.

