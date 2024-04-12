Barbie's Margot Robbie to produce Monopoly movie with Hasbro

Her character in Barbie may not control the railways or the flow of commerce, but soon Margot Robbie herself will. Well, sort of.

The actress' production company LuckyChap Entertainment is set to produce the upcoming Monopoly movie from Lionsgate and Hasbro. So, soon enough, Robbie will kind of have control of at least Kings Cross, Marylebone, Fenchurch Street and Liverpool Street (assuming she is playing the standard British version, rather than the Barbie edition).

The former Neighbours actress' involvement in this Monopoly project was announced at CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this week, LA Times reported.

"I could not imagine a better production team for this beloved and iconic brand than LuckyChap," said Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. "They are exceptional producers who choose their projects with great thought and care, and join 'Monopoly' with a clear point of view ... on what we all believe can be their next blockbuster."

In a subsequent statement, LuckyChap Entertainment called Monopoly "a top property - pun fully intended".

Said LuckyChap: "Like all of the best IPs, this game has resonated worldwide for generations, and we are so excited to bring this game to life alongside the wonderful teams involved at Lionsgate and Hasbro."

So, is it time for Margot and co to pass go and collect their salary, or should they be sent straight to jail?

In addition to adapting Monopoly for the big screen, earlier this year it was also announced that LuckyChap was working on a film adaptation of Maxis' life-simulation series The Sims alongside EA.

For more on the board game, be sure to check out our Donlan's feature: Inside Monopoly's secret war against the Third Reich.