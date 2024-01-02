Baldur's Gate 3 Xbox save woes continue, Larian offers interim cross-save fix

Baldur's Gate 3 players are still experiencing issues with game saves on Xbox, with some losing their progress as a result.

The award-winning RPG released on Microsoft's consoles last month, however many have experienced issues getting their games to save. Both Microsoft and developer Larian acknowledged this following the game's Xbox launch, but issues are still persisting weeks later.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Larian assured players Microsoft is working on an official fix for the game's save issues, which it said are being caused by a firmware issue. However, due to the festive period, there is a reduced workforce, so things are taking longer than normal to smooth out.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Baldur's Gate 3 Beginners Guide to Multiclassing.Watch on YouTube

In the meantime, the developer has offered an interim workaround, that should tide players over before a more permanent solution is found. This is done via Larian's cross-save system.

To ensure their Baldur's Gate 3 progress is saved, Xbox players will need to follow the steps below:

Create a Larian account at https://larian.com/account. Go to the options menu from the main menu. Under gameplay, activate cross-saves, linking your Larian and Xbox accounts. From now on, your last 5 saves will automatically be uploaded to the Larian servers. It is important that you do not exit the game before the upload is finished. The upload is finished when the message "Syncing cloud save" is no longer visible. If the firmware bug occurs, you will need to re-activate the cross-save functionality in the options screen. This will give you access to the save games that were successfully uploaded.

The studio has said it will "make this process more fluid and extend the number of save games that get uploaded" over the next few days.

"We completely understand that losing progress is frustrating, and unacceptable," it continued. "We're doing everything we can to ensure this problem - which we understand is unique - is resolved as quickly as possible, and we'll keep you up to date with progress."

Eurogamer will let you know when we hear more.

While its Xbox debut has had some issues, there is still plenty of love for Larian's RPG epic. We awarded Baldur's Gate 3 four stars on release, with Ruth Cassidy praising its "excellent stagecraft and meticulous detail".