Baldur's Gate 3 Xbox launch announcement seems imminent, Larian teases physical release

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian has suggested Xbox fans keep an eye out for some exciting news over the coming days, teasing "it's going to be a busy week".

Last night, The Game Awards revealed its nominees for the upcoming event, which is set to take place on Thursday 7th December. Baldur's Gate 3 received multiple nominations this year, including Game of the Year, Best Game Direction and Best Narrative.

Sharing its delight, Larian said it was "extremely proud" to see its game nominated across the various categories. It then closed with a little tease: "Xbox fans, and fans of physical media, watch this space for a formal announcement. It's going to be a busy week."

Here are some top Baldur's Gate 3 tips from our video team.

A busy week, you say? Well, one can only assume that means we will soon be hearing more about Baldur's Gate 3's Xbox debut. Also, fans of physical media? Well, colour me interested.

As a reminder, while Baldur's Gate 3 was released earlier this year on both PC and PlayStation, an Xbox version was notably absent from the studio's line up. The reason for this was largely due to split-screen gameplay performance on Microsoft's lower-powered Series S console.

However, back in August, Larian announced its plans to bring Baldur's Gate 3 to Xbox some time this year. At this time, the developer said split-screen co-op would be available on the Series X console, but not the Series S. The studio went on to state it would keep working on this function for the Series S, with the plan to eventually include it as part of an update after the game's Xbox release.

Then, just last week, Larian's own Swen Vincke shared a promising update on Baldur's Gate 3's Xbox progress. The exec shared two graphs showing how RAM and VRAM loads for Baldur's Gate 3's Series S port have been reduced, before saying the team was "very close now" to getting things fully sorted.

We will, as always, update you when we hear more about Baldur's Gate 3's Xbox release.

This is a real honor, especially in a year with so many releases. Seeing our little “niche rpg” make such waves is very motivating. I wish I could tell you about our next big game but this is really encouraging us to ensure it pushes many boundaries. I’m very excited about it. https://t.co/b6fBssUF7n — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) November 14, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Speaking further on the studio's nominations last night, Vinke said it was " a real honour" to see Baldur's Gate 3 included, especially in a year with so many other major releases.

"Seeing our little 'niche rpg' make such waves is very motivating," Vinke wrote, before teasing the studio's next release. "I wish I could tell you about our next big game but this is really encouraging us to ensure it pushes many boundaries. I'm very excited about it," the developer closed.

Elsewhere in Baldur's Gate 3 news, one player recently managed to complete a Bear% sex speedrun - which is exactly what you think it is - in under an hour.