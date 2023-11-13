Baldur's Gate 3 player pulls off Bear% sex speedrun record of under an hour

A Baldur's Gate 3 player has laid down the Bear% gauntlet with a sex speedrun of under an hour.

The speedrunner, Weedmoder, currently holds the world record time of 50 minutes and 30 seconds and shared a video of the run online (thanks VG247).

Of course, the speedrun involves banging the bear, aka druid Halsin. That means completing his romance questline, which cannot be done until Act 3.

Baldur's Gate 3 100 hour save tips.

It begins by jumping through The Nautiloid at the start, before saving the grove in the early game and employing the "Shadowboxing" technique to skip Act 2 and head towards a furry climax.

In their video, Weedmoder explains those testing the run had trouble discerning exactly which choices and encounters affect Halsin's relationships status. Now, though, we can likely expect more Bear% runs as speedrunners optimise the route.

Baldur's Gate 3 Bear% Speedrun in 50:30 (World Record)

Bear% is now an official category on speedrun.com and it's no surprise, considering the roars of the crowd at the game's reveal with Astarion and Halsin in bear form getting down and dirty.

This isn't the first sex speedrun of the game, of course. Sex Any% speedruns have been doing the rounds for a while, with Githyanki Lae'zel proving the easiest to bed. Speedrunner Mae achieved this in under two minutes.

However, the game's latest patch from 2nd November nerfed current strategies, with Larian's patch notes stating "you must also have proven yourself worthy through your actions".

Who was your lover of choice in Baldur's Gate 3?