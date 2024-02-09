Baldur's Gate 3 update improves snogging next week

Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3

Astarion and Halsin lock lips in Baldur's Gate 3.
Tom Phillips
The brilliant Baldur's Gate 3 will let you lock lips with your love interest better than ever before as part of its big Patch 6 update, due next week.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, your hero's affection for their romance option now includes more realistic smooching and a soft forehead kiss, as seen in a brief clip you can see below.

But that's not all, of course. Patch 6 also includes new idle animations for your party while in camp, plus new Legendary Actions if you're brave enough to tackle Baldur's Gate 3's Honour Mode.

Last, but not least, expect "plenty of bug fixes", developer Larian said in a post on social media today.

Full patch notes for Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 6 are to follow - we'll keep you updated when we know more.

Whether you romanced Halsin the bear or opted for a slightly more conventional option, just beware of bans on Xbox if your game auto-uploads any spicy content.

And if you're yet to reach the game's end, or have an endgame save file you're able to revisit, it's now worth doing so more than ever thanks to the new Baldur's Gate 3 epilogues which wrestle fan service and narrative weight.

